ICT summons Mymensingh SP for negligence of duty

DHAKA : The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Tuesday summoned Mymensingh superintendent of police (SP) Syed Nurul Islam to explain his ‘gross negligence’ in informing the tribunal about the death of a fugitive war crimes suspect before pressing charges against him, reports BSS.

A two-member bench of the ICT, led by Shahinur Islam, asked the SP to appear before it on February 16.

It also ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a written explanation about the matter before the tribunal.

‘The negligence of police can’t be tolerated as it happens very often; the ICT bench made the observation during the hearing on a petition filed by the prosecution, said ICT prosecutor Hrishikesh Saha.

War crimes suspect Wajuddin Fakir of Phulbaria upazila of Mymensingh who had been on the run for a long time died on May 7, 2016, the persecutor said.