Hearing on Kader Siddique’s leave-to-appeal today

DHAKA : The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court is set to hear on today the leave-to-appeal petition filed by Krishak Sramik Janata League president Kader Siddique against the High Court verdict rejecting his plea for participating in the Tangail-4 by-election, reports UNB.

The full bench comprising all judges of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice SK Sinha, will hear the petition as it was kept on its Wednesday’s cause list, said Kader’s lawyer Barrister Ragib Rauf Chowdhury.

After the resignation of Awami League MP of Tangail-4 Abdul Latif Siddique on September 1, 2015, the Election Commission fixed November 10 in the same year for holding the by-polls.

Scrutinising the nomination papers of the aspirants, the returning officer on October 13 cancelled the nomination paper of Kader Siddique on the ground of loan default.

The Krishak Shramik Janata League leader appealed with the Election Commission against the decision, but the commission rejected his plea.

He filed the writ petition with the HC against Commission’s decision.

Following a government petition against the HC order, the Appellate Division on October 27 stayed the election.

On February 4, 2016, the HC rejected a writ petition filed by Kader Siddique challenging the legality of the cancellation of his candidature by the Election Commission.

Later on February 25, he filed a leave-to-appeal petition with the Supreme Court against the High Court order.