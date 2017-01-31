HC order on production of 20 pharmaceuticals Feb 9

DHAKA : The High Court yesterday set February 9 to pass order on a rule issued on the question of whether to stop production of 20 pharmaceuticals those ultimately failed to produce quality drugs, reports BSS.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Syed Muhammad Dastagir Husain and Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan set the date after holding hearing on the rule.

Earlier on June 7, 2016, the High Court had asked the government to stop the production of medicines by 20 pharmaceutical companies by seven days as they failed to produce quality drugs. The court also had issued a rule asking Health Secretary, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services, director of Directorate General of Drug Administration, Inspector General of Police and Director General of RAB, among others, to reply in four weeks as to why their inaction in stopping these pharmaceuticals from production will not be declared illegal and why the court would not pass order for cancelation of licenses of these companies. These 20 pharmaceutical companies are Axim, Avert, Bikolpo, Dolphin, Drugland, Globe, Jalpa, Kafma, Medico, National drug, North Bangle, Remo chemicals, Rid Pharma, Skylab, Spark, Star, Sunipun, Today, Tropical and Universal.

The High Court had also asked to stop production of antibiotics by 14 other pharmaceuticals. The companies are- Ad-Din, Belsen, Bristle, Cristal, Indo-Bangla, Millat, MST, Orbit, Rasa, Save, Alkad Laboratories, Farmik Laboratories, Phoenix Chemical and Bengal Drugs.