Hasina’s new book hits Ekushey book fair today

DHAKA : One more book by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hit this year’s Amar Ekushe book fair begaining at Bangla Academy in the city today. The book comprises Sheikh Hasina’s 13 articles published at different times on contemporary politics in Bangladesh, reports BSS.

The book ‘Nirbachita Probandha’ (selected essays) will be available at Pavilion No. 13 since the first day of the month-long book fair. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally inaugurate the book fair at a function on the premises of Bangla Academy at 3 pm today.

Published by Agami Prokashani, the price of ‘Nirbachita Probandha’ is Taka 350. Anwar Faruque has designed the cover of the book. Emeritus Professor Rafiqul Islam has written in the book’s introduction, “As a writer, Sheikh Hasina is mainly an essayist. In particular, she is a political narrator. Her ‘Nirbachita Probandha’ carries the thoughts, mentality and attitudes of Bangladesh’s most important political personality. For this reason, the importance of the book is immense.” The first article of the book is ‘Bangladeshe Sairatantrer Janmo’ (birth of autocracy in Bangladesh), which was written in 1993, revealing a politician’s coming across the emergence and flourishing of autocracy in Bangladesh. In her article ‘Shikkhito Janoshakti Arthonoitik Unnayaner Purbosharto’ (educated manpower precondition of economic development), she has identified problems in Bangladesh’s education system.

Sheikh Hasina wrote her article ‘Sabar Upore Manush Satya’ (man is the truest of all) has drawn attention of all to the dire insult of humanity in countries across the world in the post-world war era despite the UN declaration on human rights in 1948.

The article ‘Bhalobashi Matribhasha’ (I love mother tongue) was written marking the 50th anniversary of Language Movement. ‘Bipanno Manobata’ (humanity insulted in endangered humanity) was published in 2002. She wrote ‘Smriti Baro Modhur, Smriti Baro Koster’ (memories are very sweet, memories are very painful) in 1998 on the house at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 while ‘Sangrame Andolane Gourab Gathaye’ (in struggle, in movement, in glory) was written in 2001 on the Bangalee’s movement for independence.

In 1999, Sheikh Hasina wrote ‘Brihot Janagoshthir Unnayan’ (development of greater population), ‘Sahena Manobatar Abomanona’ (cannot bear with slandering humanity), ‘Please, Sadake Sada Kaloke Kalo Bolun (please, call a spade a spade) and ‘Ekti Saranio Obhigyata’ (a memorable experience).

The book also accommodates her article ‘Anarjito Roye Gechhe Swapno Puran’ (dreams remain unfulfilled), which was written on August 14 in 1991.

The last piece of the book is ‘Satyer Joy’ (victory of truth). The writer wrote it in 2005 on a high court verdict. According to Prof. Rafiqul Islam, this articles reveals Sheikh Hasina’s profound respect and loyalty towards the rule of law.

Agami Prokashani earlier published 13 collections of articles by Sheikh Hasina. Those include ‘Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita’ (Sheikh Mujib my father) and ‘Sadakalo’ (black-white).

Agami Prokashani proprietor Osman Gani told BSS that the fifth edition of Sheikh Hasina’s ‘Sheikh Mujib Amar Pita’ has been published. It will be available in the book fair from the first day.

Besides, her books ‘Living in Tears’, ‘People and Democracy’, ‘Democracy Poverty Alleviation and Peace’ and ‘Democracy in Distress Demands Humanity’ have been reprinted.