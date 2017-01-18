Hard policies should guide manpower export

Export of manpower is one of the main pillars that supports the Bangladesh economy. Remittances sent by toiling Bangladeshis abroad form the major cushion for its economy from paying substantially for the import costs and giving vital supports to the balance of payments of the country. But the manpower sector is also shot through with very great crimes, corruption and the consequent tragedies.

For example, 31 women from the village areas of Commilla and Narayanganj were found stranded at Zia airport in an incident last year as they failed to board an airplane to go to Lebanon. They had valid passports and visas but lacked genuine work permits. A fraud manpower recruiting agency had taken over 50,000 Taka from each of them . The agency was aided in its crimes by some officials in the relevant government department . All of the victimised women lived a life of penury and had persuaded parents or relatives in equally distressful conditions to sell assets like lands or borrowed the sums as loans to pay off the fraudulent recruiting agency. But they were found to be in very hopeless and disheartened conditions and knew not how they would clear their debts or maintain themselves.

This incident is a symbolic one in the otherwise lucrative manpower trade. While every four out of five may succeed in going abroad to take up employment, the fifth becomes the victim of fraud. This has been happening year after year when Bangladesh’s competitors in manpower exports from neigbouringIndia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been streamlining their manpower trade with great beneficial effects of the same for individuals and the national economies. Internally, these countries have developed conditions where committing of frauds in the manpower export sector have become very difficult. The foreign missions of these countries are also found to be reasonably active in ensuring the rights and interests of their expatriate workers abroad.

Thus, foreign employers feel obliged to faithfully pay contracted amounts to their workers and also to provide other pledged financial and other benefits. Workers from these countries are also not allowed to take up jobs at wages far below the market price in the employing countries. Governments also have been maintaining and increasing resources for the training of workers with the eye for overseas markets. The overall policy in these countries is to send out more skilled than unskilled workers because the earnings from the skilled ones are greater . Financial institutions like banks in India and Pakistan provide loans on easy terms to workers to pay off the fees of recruitment agencies and for other costs. Thus, the amounts that these countries are able to earn from their overseas working people from pursuing such policies are far greater than what is being earned by Bangladesh.

It is obvious that Bangladesh is lagging far behind in these areas. The first task in order would be ensuring that unscrupulous manpower agencies cannot function in any form. All authorised agencies must be made to operate honestly and this should include taking only the government approved fees from different categories of workers. Bangladeshi missions abroad need to be geared to play out their due role to fully meet the representational needs of the country’s expatriate workers. Like the other subcontinental countries, official training opportunities for potential expatriate workers must increase and the aim of training ought to be creation of skilled manpower in diverse areas for overseas job markets. The ones who will take up employment abroad must be prevented from agreeing to accept wages or salaries below a ceiling in their respective categories. Financial organisations should be encouraged to run schemes to extend easy loans for the overseas workers to help them in the payment of their fees to recruitment agencies and meet other costs.