Grassroots tourism needs to be encouraged in BD: Tourism expert

DHAKA : A lovely country like Bangladesh could work towards a concerted effort to ensure tourism takes its rightful place and benefit every Bangladeshi, said a global tourism expert emphasising on developing grassroots tourism, reports UNB.

‘Bangladesh is in one of the most diverse regions. Grassroots tourism needs to be encouraged to ensure the people of the country can claim their tourism industry, Alain St. Ange, candidate for the post of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General, told UNB in an interview.

Alain Ange, also former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, said Bangladesh’s tourism industry can and should grow as it has the potential.

Together, the people will then work to help consolidate their industry and also help it grow. Standard and positive visibility campaigns will then be easier to push, said the tourism expert.

Responding to a question, Alain Ange said all around the world, people need to understand that tourism is not just the hotels——it concerns the whole country and all its infrastructure – from airports to roads, cleanliness and revamping of touristic attractions.

Asked whether growing security threats will have a negative impact on the overall flow of tourists globally, he said, ‘Yes it is impacting travel yesterday and will continue to do so as insecurity kills the spirit and desire to travel. Like I said, this remains the single major challenge the tourism industry faces yesterday.’ On challenges of the world tourism industry, he said the global challenge is safety and security.

‘Once a country is hit by insecurity, the world of today has no mechanism to ensure its re-acceptance into the world of tourism & hellip;.once Black listed it remain in force for far too long, causing dire consequences to the livelihood of the affected country. This issue has often been discussed, and it needs to be resolved,’ said Alain Ange.

Alain Ange, the first African leader contesting for UNWTO leadership, said while tourism as an industry continues to grow, the time is right for reassessing today’s challenges.

The industry is resilient, but it is time for all of to come together to look at the challenges they face involving both natural and man-made crises, said the tourism expert.

He said a concerted effort is needed to unite the countries of the world because it is only together that the world can overcome the challenges of this era.

‘Getting the people on board will see countries work as one to deal with climate change, relook at safety and security, strive for better health, food and energy systems, and address the many other challenges tourism faces. Together as one, countries can consolidate their tourism industry and help it to grow.’

Describing current scenario in the global tourism industry, the tourism expert said yesterday, tourism is not only important in learning about the world’s cultures, but it is also directly contributing to the economies of so many countries.

‘In doing so, the industry is putting money directly into the pockets of the people in tourism destinations while stimulating economic growth and development.’

He said statistics are showing that well over 1 billion tourists have now crossed international borders in 2016, which generates essential income for the tourism industry

However, it is important to recognise the factors affecting tourism to better prepare for challenges ahead. Technology, overpopulation, sustainability, recession: these are just some of the factors will touch the evolution of tourism today and in the future, said Alain Ange.

The expert mentioned that technology makes an impact on tourism destinations, establishments, facilities and experiences because day to day experiences are shared by the user for the world to see.

In many ways, he said, technology will play a deciding factor on tourism movements, but it is also the solution to better managed tourism establishments through controls that provide for cost cutting measures, etc.

‘On the other hand, over population and sustainability have direct effects on the world of tourism. Gone are the days when tourism simply meant the hotel in a country. Instead, discerning travellers are looking at the country, its infrastructure and services as well as the hotel. Overpopulation can cause slums or No Go Areas if not managed or addressed,’ the expert narrated.

The Seychelles candidacy for the position of Secretary General of the UNWTO comes at a time when the tourism organisation will be losing Taleb Rifai, a man who is not only widely respected by the Community of Nations, but also known for his leadership through a human approach in diplomacy.

‘So my drive will be to maintain the positives of the Rifai era and continue with all the good approaches he was able to deliver for the tourism community of the world. On this note, I want to propose that Taleb Rifai occupies a post of “Secretary General Emeritus” within the structure of the UNWTO,’ said Alain Ange.

Secondly, he said he will undertake to discuss a one to one approach with countries who are not currently members of the UNWTO and work with them to join the tourism family of the world.

Alain Ange said he wants to work with the promotion of Member States by developing their Sustainable Development program. ‘Today, the world is talking in terms of sustainability and going green’, and we at the UNWTO must be leading in this approach with our Member States by our side.