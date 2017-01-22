Golam Sarwar receives Life time achievement award from DU

DHAKA : The daily Samakal Editor Golam Sarwar yesterday has been awarded ‘Ataus Samad Memorial Trust Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his contribution to journalism profession in the country, reports BSS.

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique handed over the award as the chief guest at Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium at Faculty of Social Sciences of the university. Treasurer of DU Professor Md Kamal Uddin presided over the function while Chairperson of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Professor Mofizur Rahman addressed it as special guest. Renowned journalist and columnist Syed Abul Maksud delivered the memorial lecture on ‘Philosophy of Journalism.’ Associate Professor Robaet Ferdous conducted the programme.

DU Mass Communication and Journalism Department organized the programme.

Besides, five other students of the department were awarded Ataus Samad Trust scholarships for their excellent academic results in BSS examinations in 2016. The recipients are Motasim Billah, Md Al-Amin Molla, Abdul Barik, Md Al-Amin and Md Ibrahim Mallik.

Late journalist ABM Musa had donated money to introduce Ataus Samad Memorial Trust Fund at Dhaka University.