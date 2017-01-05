I am going to get healthy: Priyanka

A new year calls for new resolutions, but for international superstar Priyanka Chopra, the struggle is in sticking to it, Reports, Times of India

The actress, who has been on the top of her game with a booming production gig in India, has also had a successful run with her American television show ‘Quantico’. Although the actress looks like she is in a fit and fighting form, she revealed in a recent Facebook video that she is far from being “healthy” and hence her resolution would be to ‘#GetHealthy’. Talking about her goal for 2017, Priyanka said, “My goal for 2017 is to do something that I have never done before. I always make resolutions and I always break them but this time I have decided that I am going to get healthy. The world has a misconception that I am a super healthy person… the truth is I drink 25 cups of coffee a day, I eat all kinds of rubbish food. I have no time. I sleep for like four hours. So this year, I am going to get healthy, I am gonna workout, I am gonna eat the right food, I am going to treat my body well, I am gonna sleep eight hours.” After ringing in the New Year in Goa, PeeCee flew back to New York to continue work on her television show. She will also be seen making her big Hollywood debut in the action-comedy ‘Baywatch’ in May this year.