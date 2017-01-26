Get tough on militancy, drugs: IGP to subordinates

DHAKA : Inspector General of Police (IGP) AKM Shahidul Hoque on Thursday asked the field-level police officers to take strict measures to prevent militancy and the spread of illegal drugs, saying Bangladesh Police has taken a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against radical groups and drugs, reports UNB.

The IGP came up with the directives while addressing a views-exchange meeting with the field-level senior police officers at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the city on the 4th day of the Police Week 2017.

Terming militancy a global problem, the IGP said, The police have been able to gain unprecedented success in preventing militancy in the country. Militancy is now under control.’

He ordered the police officers to remain always alert so that militants cannot raise their ugly heads again. ‘Raise awareness against militancy uniting people from all walks of life through community policing. We have to root out militancy from the society,’ he said.

About eradicating illegal drugs from the society, Shahidul asked the police officers not to arrest only carriers involved in drug smuggling but also their godfathers.

He also ordered the field-level police officers to strengthen the anti-narcotics campaign involving mass people through community policing.

Senior police officers, including Additional IGPs, DIGs and Additional DIGs attended the view exchange meeting.