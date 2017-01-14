Free WIFI connection to all education institutions by 2021: Palak

RAJSHAHI : State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, has said all education institutions across the country will be brought under free WIFI connection by 2021, reports BSS.

“We are going to launch free WIFI in 37 public universities within a shortest possible time to make the students competence in world-standard ICT,” he further said while launching WIFI connection in Rajshahi College yesterday as chief guest.

Among others concerned, College Principal Prof Habibur Rahman was present at the launching ceremony held in the college campus.

State Minister Palak said in addition to the public varsities more than 1.70 lakh educational institutions including primary schools will be brought under optic fiber minimum broadband connection by 2021.

He said the youth forces have already started building Digital Bangladesh through their learning and earning activities as the present government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is extending all support towards them so that they could build themselves as ICT-based income-generators.

He added that the government is extending all-out supports to impart IT and basic computer literacy to 14,000 students under the ICT Division and its ‘Learning and Earning Development Project (LEDP) aiming to earn money from online outsourcing.

The government is implementing the programme across the country to create opportunities for earning foreign currency through online outsourcing. “Freelancing is an extremely prospective sector worldwide and now it is getting popularity in our country,” he added.

He told the meeting that ‘Bangabandhu Silicon City’ is going to be established here within next 36 months with a view to achieving a set of specific mission and vision of establishing a world class business environment for targeted high growth industrial sector and new business. Around 14,000 youths will get job there.