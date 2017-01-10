Four stars in a TVC

TBT Report

Common faces of Bangladeshi showbiz world Zahid Hasan, Dilara Zaman, Chanchal Chowdhury and Farhana Mili are working together in a television commercial (TVC) for the first time. They worked with each other in many dramas and serials in several times but didn’t act together in any TVC. The TVC has made focusing on Vision Fan which is under the direction of Roni Bhowmik. It is based on the story of two families where Dilara Zaman and Zahid Hasan are playing the role of mother and son while Chanchal and Mili are acting in a role of husband – wife. Filming of the TVC has begin in a studio of Tejgaon of the Capital

Talking in this regard, noted and experienced actress Dilara Zaman said, “Story of the TVC has attracted me much. Besides, working with Zahid, Chanchal and Mili, who are very much affectionate to me was really an amazing experience.”

Zahid Hasan stated, “Though we are very close to each other so we are working under an atmosphere like a family. I really think it is a story of our family.” Chanchal said, “Earlier I could not get the scope to work with some popular performers at a time in any TVC. I really became glad to be a part of such a nice work.” Farhana Mili expressed her feeling by commented, “It is one of my great achievements to work with three stars in any TVC together. I hope it will become a nice work.”