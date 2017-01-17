Former Chief Justice Ruhul Amin passes away

DHAKA, -Justice MM Ruhul Amin, the 16th chief justice of Bangladesh, passed away today during an open heart surgery at a Singapore hospital this morning at the age of 75, reports BSS.

Registrar General of Bangladesh Supreme Court Syed Aminul Islam told BSS that the former CJ died early this morning while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital.

He performed his duties as the chief justice from June 1, 2008 to December 22, 2009. Justice MM Ruhul Amin was elevated to a judge of the Appellate Division on July 13, 2003. He was appointed an additional judge of the High Court on February 10, 1994 and his service was confirmed on February 8, 1996.

He also served as the chairman of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission.

Born on December 23, 1942 in Lakkhipur district, MM Ruhul Amin earned his master’s degree in history in 1963 and LLB in 1966 from Dhaka University. He joined the judicial service in 1967 and became a district judge in 1984.

Before his promotion to a HC judge, he worked as a district and sessions judge in four districts.