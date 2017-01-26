Five get bail after protracted confinement without trial

DHAKA : The High Court (HC) yesterday granted bail to five persons languishing in jail for years without any trial, reports BSS.

The five are Russel Sheikh of Kushtia, Md Pervez of Brahmanbaria, Masud of Dhaka, Liton Chambugong of Netrokona and Babu of Gazipur. “A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Nuruzzaman and Justice SH Md. Nurul Huda Jaigirdar granted them regular bail,” said Advocate Behesti Marjan, who moved the bail plea before the court.

The court also directed concerned lower courts disposed of the trial against another two accused Saidur Rahman and Rajib Hossain within next three months. The seven were languishing in jail for eleven to fourteen years.

Following a report aired by a private TV channel on the misery of these seven, Advocate Marjan, a panel lawyer of Supreme Court Legal Aid office on December 15, 2016, brought the matter to High Court’s attention. After holding hearing on the matter, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why it shall not grant bail to these seven.

According to the case documents, Russel is in jail since 2004 after getting arrested in an arms case. Saidur got arrested in 2005 under a case lodged under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and is in jail since then. Rajib is in jail since 2003 in a murder case. Md Pervez is in jail since 2004 in a case lodged under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Masud is in jail since 2003, Liton is in jail since 2005 in a murder case, while Babu is in jail since 2003 in a case lodged under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.