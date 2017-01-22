Fire panic injures 15 RMG workers at Savar

SAVAR : At least 15 workers of a garment factory at Savar were injured in a stampede as scrambling for exit in fear of fire at the building yesterday morning, reports BSS.

Workers of the garment factory Anlima Textile in Ulail Bus Stand area desperately tried to come out after seeing the fire on the dying floor of the factory. The fire originated from a machine of the floor, police and locals sources said. Three firefighting units.