Experts for ‘de-concentrate Dhaka policy’

DHAKA : Amid rapid urban population growth in the country, it will be very difficult for Bangladesh to make its cities sustainable by 2030 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) unless there is an inclusive urbanisation policy and strong political commitment, said urban experts, reports UNB.

They said Bangladesh needs to go for rapid decentralisation, reducing internal migration with a special focus on the growth of all the cities and towns with socioeconomic opportunities to attain the 11th goal of the global agenda.

Besides, the experts said, coordination among different government bodies and strong city governance are also vital to ensure the better use and management of the country’s urban spaces.

They also suggested taking steps to reduce the overburdened urban population from mega city Dhaka through planned decentralisation and developing its adjacent towns with civic amenities and job opportunities.

Contacted, urban expert and former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Nazrul Islam said attaining the goal of sustainable cities will be very difficult for Bangladesh as its most cities and towns have developed in an unplanned way.

We must carry out all the city development activities under well-thought-out plans with a strong commitment to make our cities and towns livable and sustainable, he observed.

Nazrul Islam said the country’s urban population is growing fast due to huge migration to urban areas from villages. ‘The government must focus on rural development to check the growing migration to cities, mainly to Dhaka and Chittagong.’

The urban expert suggested developing divisional cities, district and upazila towns with enhancing economic opportunities and incentives.

He said the government’s plan to set up 100 special economic zones at different parts of the country will be very effective to reduce internal migration as it will create jobs for thousands of workers in those areas.

‘The government will have to give incentives for district and upazila towns with economic and social investment plans like setting up batter educational institutions, including colleges and universities, good hospitals and better healthcare service’. Prof Nazrul Islam said.

He said a special focus needs to be given on Dhaka as it is an unplanned city with a population of 17 million.

According to the UN projection, he said, its population may shoot up to 23-25 million by 2030. A ‘de-concentrate Dhaka policy’ is necessary to make the city livable, manageable and sustainable. It means a portion of Dhaka’s population should be shifted to its adjacent areas by developing new and satellite towns like Purbachal and Jhilmil ones with civic amenities.’

Besides, Prof Nazul said, more investment is necessary to develop the existing towns near Dhaka like Munishiganj, Narsingdi and Manikganj shifting factories and offices there and creating new economic opportunities. ‘Quick implementation of Dhaka’s master plan is also essential.’

Another urban expert, Prof Jamilur Reza Chowdhury, said Bangladesh needs to focus on ensuring sustainable transport, housing, water supply, utility services, sanitation, environment and infrastructure and building to make the cities sustainable. ‘The government should invest and provide incentives for ensuring jobs and increasing civic amenities in the cities outside Dhaka.’

‘It’s very difficult for a country like Bangladesh to make its urban spaces sustainable within 2030. It will take time, but the government needs to put in its all efforts to achieve the goal by the stipulated time’ Prof Jamilur Reza observed.

Talking to UNB, Dr Sarwar Jahan, a professor of Urban & Regional Planning (URP) Department at Buet, said though there are many national polices in Bangladesh, the country is yet to adopt a national urban policy for ensuring sustainable urbanisation.

‘An inclusive urban policy, necessary rules and regulations and law, proper planning, and actions, decentralisation, distribution of resources, effective urban governance and development of other small, medium and big cities and towns are crucial to ensure sustainable cities’ he said.

Sarwar Jahan said a group of urban experts had made a policy titled ‘Bangladesh Urban Policy in 2006 for ensuring proper and sustainable urbanisation, but the government is yet to adopt the policy for bureaucratic problems. ‘I think adopting an inclusive urban policy and making laws and regulation to implement it will be the first step towards achieving the SDG 11.’

Apart from policy and planning, he said, the government must focus now on how it will build the institutions, enhance administrative capacity, ensure coordination among government bodies, develop roads, ensure safety, resolve water and sanitation and accommodation problems, enhance greenery and empower city corporations and municipalities.

Like other experts, he also thinks decentralisation of important offices, business institutions, including RMG factories, educational institutions and proper resource distribution are necessary to deal with the existing major city problems.

Executive Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Prof Mustafizur Rahman said Bangladesh’s majority people will live in cities and towns after 25 to 30 years. ‘So, the target of ensuring sustainable cities is important for us from the perspective of economic, social and environmental integration.’