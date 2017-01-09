Ershad waits to see Khaleda in jail

Rangpur : Accusing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia of implicating him in false cases after his fall in the 90s, Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad on Monday said he is waiting to see when she will land in jail.

False cases were filed against me to harass me during the BNP rule. Some judges got stand released as they didn’t want to convict me. Now, I see Khaleda Zia goes to court. I’ve heard she will be convicted. I’m waiting to see the scene when she will go to jail, he said.

Ershad, a former military ruler, came up with the comments while talking to reporters at his residence, Palli Nibas, in the city.

He said BNP is now in a bad situation as its existence is at stake.

As his attention was drawn to BNP’s stance that it will not accept if the Election Commission is formed formulating a law in the current ‘illegal’ Parliament, Ershad said it matters very little whether BNP accepts it or not as it is not in a good position.

He said the new Election Commission will be formed as per the government’s directives with Jatiya Party’s support.

The Jatiya Party chief claimed that his party is now well-organised. We’re ready for the national election and Jatiya Party will return to power if the election is held in a free and fair manner;

About the murder of ruling party MP Manjurul Islam Liton, he said gunning down of an MP storming his residence is an ominous sign for the country’s security.