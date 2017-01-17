Digital innovation fair in Gaibandha on Jan 29

GAIBANDHA : An initiative had been taken to hold Digital Innovation Fair-2017 at Independence Square of the town here from January 29 to 31 through active participation of all, reports BSS.

District administration will organize the fair under Access to Information (A2i) Programme of Prime Minister’s Office, office sources said.

The objective of the fair is to popularize the ICT related activities among the people from all sections to help materialize the dream of building digital Bangladesh, as per vision 2021 declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A preparatory meeting to make the fair fruitful was held at the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) here on Monday afternoon with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) M. Shamsul Azam in the chair.

Nezarat deputy collector Ruhul Amin Emon, district level officials, and heads of different academic and IT institutions including journalists took part in the meeting.

In the meeting, various decisions including ensuring the participation of all entrepreneurs of union digital centres and students of high schools and colleges and providing ideas to the learners about lap top, projector for holding multimedia class room and contents prepared by the teachers were taken.

Apart from this, initiative was also taken to display the innovative ideas and projects to lead the country towards desired development through involving the youths under Solve a Thon programme, said assistant programmer Toufiqur Rahman.

In addition, colorful cultural function would also be held at every evening to entertain the visitors with song, dance and drama, said Ruhul Amin Emon, nezarat deputy collector.

A 10-member committee headed by DC M. Abdus Samad and other sub committee comprising of district level officials, assistant commissioners, staff of ICT section of DC office, and journalists were also formed to hold the fair here in a befitting manner during the period.

Talking to the BSS, DC M. Abdus Samad urged all to visit the fair with their children every day and sought their whole hearted cooperation to make the digital innovation fair and seminar grand success.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini is likely to inaugurate the fair on January 29 as the chief guest, the DC added.