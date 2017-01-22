Digital fair concludes in Faridpur

FARIDPUR : The three-day digital innovative fair organized by local district administration with the assistance of a2i project financed by foreign donors and also GOB concluded here at local Ambica Memorial ground yesterday afternoon, reports BSS.

In the concluding function, Director General (administration) of Prime Minister’s office and also Project Director of a2i project Kabir bin Anowar was the chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Faridpur Umme Salma Tanzia chaired the colorful ending. Kabir bin Anowar in his speech said that by implementing the a2i project for digitizing Bangladesh, the much cherished programme of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we like to materialize the dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman ‘Sonar Bangla’.

Explaining the aims and objectives of digitization Kabir bin Anowar said that we like to reach all services to the people at their door steps. We like to eliminate corruption, ensure transparency and accountability at all levels to minimize the hassles of the common people, he said with determination. The project director of a2i further informed that digitization has already reaping good results in all sectors including at union digital centers, school level, health, agriculture and particularly in the land administration where the sufferings of the people were unbearable. Kabir said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are on the highway of development and also on the right track of progress and prosperity to make the country a middle-income one by 2021 and a developed country in 2041, he added. The concluding function was also addressed, among others, by ADC( Education and ICT) Eradul Haque, Sadar upazilla chairman Kh. Mohtesham Hossain Babor, Ngo personnel Azharul Islam and Rajendra College principal Prof. Mosharraf Ali.