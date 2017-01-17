Digital Fair begins in Faridpur Jan 20

FARIDPUR,-A three-day Digital Fair-2017, organized by the district administration with the assistance of A2i Project and financial supports of the government and donors, will begin on January 20 on the local Ambica Memorial Hall premises, reports BSS.

Official source said the fair is aimed at informing more people of

different ages and classes about the efforts of the present government for establishing a digital Bangladesh side by side with involving them with the ongoing digitization process.

Organizers said nearly 100 stalls will be set up at the fair by the

government and semi-government organizations, NGOs and union digital centers (UDCs) of this district.

The stall will display their achievements in providing services to the people with a quickest possible time.

Besides, there will be seminar, quiz competitions and debates on the development of information technology (IT) sector.