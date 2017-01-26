We didn’t want search committee with AL men: Quader

JESSORE : Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said they had wanted the search committee to be formed with persons who believe in the spirit of Liberation War, not with Awami League men, reports BSS.

“We didn’t want any party man in the search committee to suggest names for the new Election Commission . . . We only wanted to see those who believe in the spirit of the Liberation War,” he said while speaking at the concluding function of “Modhu Fair” on the occasion of the 193rd birth anniversary of noted poet Michael Madhusudan Dutt, at Sagrodari of Jessore.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the President of the republic included efficient personalities in the search committee and none of them has any political party affiliation.

He criticized the BNP for its skeptic attitude towards the search committee.

Mentioning the name of Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam, he said this eminent educationalist has no political party affiliation and he is respected by all concerned as an competent person.

Syed Manzoorul Islam, Poet Nirmalendu Goon and Poet Maruful Islam were given Modhusudhan Medal 2017 on the occasion.

State Minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadek, State Minister for Youth and Sports Biren Sikder, Deputy commissioner of Jessore District Dr Humayun Kabir and President of District unit of AL Shahidul Islam Milon, among others, were present.