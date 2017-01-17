Dhaka-Tokyo work together for peace, prosperity

DHAKA, – Bangladesh and Japan will work together for the peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world, reports BSS.

The view came up when the Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Shunsuke Takei paid a call on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, MP, this evening at the VIP Lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

He arrived here in a short visit and will leave Dhaka today morning.

During the meeting, they discussed issues on bilateral interest – particularly in the trade, development and investment areas.