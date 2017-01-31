Dhaka for permanent solution to Rohingya crisis: FM

SANGSAD BHABAN : Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali yesterday said Dhaka would continue working for a permanent solution to Rohingya crisis on the basis of bilateral friendship and mutual understandings through further strengthening multifaceted relations with Myanmar, reports BSS.

“I hope that we would be able to reach an acceptable resolution to the long-standing crisis through diplomatic understandings with the friendly country Myanmar and cooperation of the United Nations, OIC and other regional bodies,” he said.

The minister said this in the Jatiya Sangsad while responding to a written question from treasury bench member Begum Pinu Khan.

He expressed the hope that Dhaka would be able to repatriate the Rohingya refugees, who took shelter insides Bangladesh following persecution of the law enforcement agencies in Myanmar’s Rakhaine state, to their homeland peacefully on the basis of international opinion.

Listing different activities of the government to solve the problem and repatriation of the Rohinga refugees, Mahmood Ali said Bangladesh is continuing discussions with the Myanmar government and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to repatriate them to Rakhaine state of Myanmar soon.

“The Awami League government from its last tenure has been working relentlessly for a permanent and acceptable solution to the problem,” he added.

In this connection, he said at present around 33,000 registered and over 300,000 unregistered Myanmar citizens are staying in different Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Chittagong and other parts of the country.

Recently more than 67,000 Myanmar citizens entered Bangladesh being persecuted by Myanmar authorities.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave directives for repatriating the Myanmar citizens to their homeland.

These included strengthening contacts with the UN and the OIC to put pressure on Myanmar for a long lasting solution to the problem along with ensuring their rights, continuing bilateral cooperation with Myanmar to prevent militancy and separatist activities in both the countries, putting pressure on Myanmar government for repatriation of their citizen and continuing diplomatic process to this end.

Following PM’s directives, the minister said Dhaka has strengthened diplomatic efforts at bilateral, regional and multilateral levels for repatriation of Rohinga refugees to their homeland along with ensuring their rights.