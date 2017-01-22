Dhaka, KL find one voice on atrocities against Rohingyas

DHAKA : Bangladesh and Malaysia have agreed on the need for a greater role for multilateral bodies such as ASEAN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN), in finding a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, that is spilling out of Myanmar, reports UNB.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam met the Foreign Minister of Malaysia Anifah Aman on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers centering the situation of the Rohingya Muslim minority of Myanmar, that was just held in Kuala Lumpur recently

‘Myanmar cannot ignore the voice of 1.6 billion Muslims, Malaysian Foreign Minister was quoted as saying in the meeting held on Thursday.

The Malaysian Foreign Minister explained the background of convening the extraordinary session during his meeting with Shahriar Alam, according to Foreign Ministry here.

They discussed bilateral issues including recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, and exchanged views on the problem of Rakhine Muslims.

Shahriar informed the Malaysian Minister of the recent influx of Rohingyas from Bangladesh’s neighbouring Myanmarese state of Rakhine, residual refugees from past exoduses, with the biggest believed to have occu8rred in 1989, all contributing to an estimated 300,000 undocumented Myanmarese nationals currently living in Bangladesh.

He opined that the Rakhine Muslims’ problem is not an inter-religious conflict, but rather a human rights issue where they are being discriminated against as stateless people and persecuted as well.

While expressing satisfaction over the existing close relations between Malaysia and Bangladesh, Shahriar Alam pointed out that increased interactions at the political, economic and commercial level have elevated the existing relations to newer heights.

He particularly thanked the Malaysian Government for officially declaring Bangladesh as a source country for recruitment of workers.

During their discussion over recruitment of Bangladeshi workers under the new ‘G2G Plus’ mechanism, the state minister expressed optimism that the new mechanism would resolve some of the problems that afflicted this sector under a previous G2G scheme, that was solely dependent on government-to-government channels.

The new G2G Plus framework brings private players into the picture where they can fill existing gaps.

He assured of full cooperation from Bangladesh side to make the initiative successful.