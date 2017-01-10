‘Democracy Dev Fair’ nothing, but deception : BNP

DHAKA : Claiming that people have no involvement with the govt’s ‘Democracy Development Fair’, BNP on Tuesday alleged that arranging such a fair is nothing but a deception with people, reports UNB.

Partisan officials and administration are being forced to observe Democracy’s Development Fair in all districts and upazilas across the country. Common people have no involvement with the fair arranged by trampling democracy, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office, he further said, People think such a fair is a digital farce of the voter-less government as they have no mental peace, money, food and security both at home and outside. Under the circumstances, the development fair could be called as nothing, but a deception with people.

A three-day fair titled ‘Development Fair’ is being held in all districts and upazilas of the country on January 9-11 to display the ongoing development successes and incorporate people with government’s development activities.

Various government and non-government organisations, banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions have taken part in the fair arranged with support from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Rizvi likened the ‘Democracy’s Development Fair’ of the current government with the development festival held during Pakistani military dictator Ayub Khan.

Development decade had been observed in schools during Ayub Khan’s rule during the Pakistan period. Military ruler Ayub Khan had arranged development’s decade festival in 1968, but he could not escape his fall as he was overthrown through a wave of mass upsurge, he observed.

The BNP leader alleged that the current Sheikh Hasina-led government is now following the models of different autocratic rulers like Ayub Khan.

He also criticised the government for changing the name of Pirojpur’s Zianagar upazila, saying it has demonstrated the government’s aggressive political vengeance.

Monday’s cabinet decision regarding the change of the name of Zianagar Upazila is politically motivated one… it’s devoid of courtesy and an uncivilised attitude. The government has manifested its meanness through it.

He strongly protested and denounced the government’s move and demanded the government shelve its plan to change the name.