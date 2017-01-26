Democracy is broken, debased and distrusted – but there are ways to fix it

Debased and de-based: That’s the condition of the American and British political systems. Corrupted, they no longer fulfil their democratic potential. They have also lost their base: The politically-engaged population from which democracy is supposed to grow. The sense of ownership has been eroded to such an extent that, for millions of Americans, Donald Trump appeared to be the best the system had to offer.

I don’t blame people for voting for him, or for Brexit: These are responses to a twisted, distrusted system. Elections captured by money, lobbyists and the media; policy convergence among the major parties, crushing real choice; the hollowing out of parliaments and other political institutions and the transfer of their powers to unaccountable bodies: There is a perfect formula for disenfranchisement and disillusion. The global rise of demagogues and outright liars suggests that a system nominally built on consent and participation is imploding.

So could we do better? Could a straighter system be fashioned from the crooked timber of humanity? This is the second of my occasional series on possible solutions to the multiple crises we confront. It explores some of the means by which democracy may be improved. Over the past few months, I’ve read dozens of proposals, some transparently awful, others pretty good. The overall result so far is this: There is no magic formula, no single plan that could solve democratic problems without creating worse ones. But there are plenty of ideas, just a few of which I will mention, that could enhance American and British politics.

The first necessary shift is a radical reform of campaign finance (political funding). The power of money in politics poisons everything – literally in some cases. I mentioned earlier about the pollution paradox: The dirtiest companies must spend the most on politics if they are not to be regulated out of existence, so politics comes to be dominated by the dirtiest companies. It applies across the board. Banks designing dodgy financial instruments; pharmaceutical companies selling outdated drugs; gambling companies seeking to stifle controls; food companies selling obesogenic junk; retail companies exploiting their workers; accountants designing tax-avoidance packages: All have an enhanced incentive to buy political space, as all, in a fair system, would find themselves under pressure. The system buckles to accommodate their demands.My proposal for reforming campaign finance is brutally simple. Every party would be entitled to charge the same small fee for membership (perhaps $50 or Dh183.9), which would then be matched by the state, with a fixed multiple. Any other political funding, direct or indirect, would be illegal. This would also force parties to re-engage with voters. Too expensive? Not in the least. The corruption of our politics by private money costs us hundreds of times more than a funding system for which we would pay directly. That corruption has led to financial crises caused by politicians’ failure to regulate the banks, environmental crises caused by the political power of the dirtiest companies, and lucrative contracts for political funders; and overcharging by well-connected drugs companies.

The next crucial reform is to help voters make informed choices. Germany provides a brilliant example of how this could be done: Its federal agency for civic education publishes authoritative but accessible guides to the key political issues, organises film and theatre festivals, study tours and competitions and tries to engage with groups that turn their backs on democratic politics. It is trusted and consulted by million.

George Monbiot is the author of the bestselling books The Age of Consent: A Manifesto for a New World Order and Captive State: The Corporate Takeover of Britain, as well as the investigative travel books Poisoned Arrows, Amazon Watershed and No Man’s Land.

Source : Guardian