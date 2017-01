Enchanting the slogan, “Consumers Right, Let it be executed”, at least 15 volunteers of the Law and Public Foundation formed a human chain program to create mass awareness among 20 more restaurants in the capital’s Paltan area on December 26, 2016 for half a day. Amidst series of street lectures, the foundation further delivered gazette copies of the laws to the customers and shortly briefed hotel owners, cashiers or mangers among concerned in Dhaka. Photo: TBT