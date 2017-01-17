City road crash kills uncle, nephew

DHAKA, -Two businessmen -one uncle and his nephew – were killed as a truck ran over their motorbike in front of Dholaikhal Chistia Community Centre here in the early hours of today, police and hospital sources said, reports BSS.

Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police camp-in-charge Sub-

Inspector Bacchu Miah told BSS that the uncle was identified as Alamgir Hossain, 40, and the nephew Abdur Rahim, 10.

They were cloth traders of Islampur in old part of the capital. “The bodies were kept at hospital morgue,” said a hospital source.

The killer truck, however, managed to escape the scene.