City life remains almost normal in half-day hartal

DHAKA : It was a usual business day in the capital with vehicles plying on the city street like any other day during the half-day hartal called by National Committee to Protect Oil, Gas, Mineral Resources, Power and Ports protesting against a coal-based power plant project in the southern part.

“The hartal could not make any impact in the public life. Vehicular movements were normal as the city dwellers witnessed regular traffic jam while offices and shops were open,” a police official told BSS.

He said except in Paltan and Shahbag intersection, no untoward incidents took place during the eight-hour shutdown from 6am to 2pm called by the committee. Shahabagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abu Bakkar Siddique said police requested the workers and activists of different left-leaning student organizations and the national committee not to stop vehicular movement at Shahbagh intersection when they were moving towards the crossing in a protest procession.