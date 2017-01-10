BR to rehabilitate 100 more coaches for meter gauge line

DHAKA : As part of modernization of the Bangladesh Railway (BR), the government has undertaken a project to rehabilitate 100 more coaches for meter gauge line aimed at mitigating the coach crisis, reports BSS.

“The overall Railway service has been improved significantly as the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is sincerely making this popular public transport easier for the people,” Railways Minister M Mazibul Hoque told BSS.

He said his ministry has undertaken and implemented various development projects to improve the BR service up to the greater satisfaction of the common people.

According to the project detail, the ministry reorganized the Development of Project Proposal (DPP) on the basis of own manpower of the BR and sent it to the planning commission for approval.

It said the BR has 9,30 coaches for East Zone, of which 496 coaches are out of economic life and 575 passenger coaches including 450 coaches for meter gauge line and 125 coaches for broad gauge line are to be repaired. Under the project, the BR would rehabilitate 100 coaches for the meter gauge line including 46 coaches for second class, 20 for second class luggage break, 18 coaches for Shovon chair, seven for dining car, one shovon chair with dining car, six shovon chair with luggage break van and two shovon chair with break van, the project detail said.

Besides, the Awami League government rehabilitated 288 carriages and 277 flat wagons along with bringing 46 locomotives, 230 carriages, 516 flat wagons and 30 break vans since 2009. The Railways Ministry also introduced 106 new trains and expanded 30 train services.

The government separated the Railways Ministry on December 4, 2011 and took 52 projects involving Taka 27,787.51 crore after assuming power in 2009.