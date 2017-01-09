BNP’s past records disqualified it to get meeting venue: Quader

DHAKA : Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said Dhaka Metropolitan Police might have information of sabotage that discouraged police to allocate venue for BNP to hold their rally in city, reports BSS.

Quader made this comment while visiting the podium of a grand rally set for Sohrawardy Uddayan to mark the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Home Coming Day on January 10.

The minister said he, however, has little idea about the reasons behind police denial to BNP rally, but he assumed that police might have considered BNP’s previous activities that often led peaceful situations to anarchic conditions.

The Awami League leader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was expected to deliver policy statement at the rally on January 10, which will be the largest since the national convention of the party held in October last.

He also hoped that tens of thousands of people would join the rally to rejoice their victory over the fight against militancy, fundamentalism and conspiracies. Awami League leaders Mohammad Nasim, Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, BM Mozammel Haque, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Enamul Haque Shamim, Ashim Kumar Ukil, Advocate Afzal Hossain, Abdus Sabur and Mirza Azam, among others, were present.