BNP smells ‘cool relation’ between Bangabhaban & govt

DHAKA : Stating that the President and the Prime Minister gave different statements over dialogue with political parties, BNP on Wednesday doubted whether there is going a cool relationship between the Bangabhaban and the government, reports BSS.

‘The President has said political parties should engage in dialogue. We would like to clearly say we want an environment to be created in the country through dialogue among the political parties. Our leader (Khaleda Zia) said it earlier. But unfortunately the Prime Minister has turned down it, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said this at a discussion arranged by BNP at Mohanagar Natyamancha marking the 81st birth anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Fakhrul further said, We don’t know where the President’s relation with the government has gone sour. We don’t want to say it. Had the President sincerely advocated for dialogue he had spoken the truth as the country’s people wanted current political crisis to be resolved through talks.’

President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday urged all the political parties to hold talks among themselves for having a credible general election in the country.

There is no alternative to having a neutral election commission for democracy, and all political parties along with the government should come forward and play a strong role in holding a fair general election, he said during meetings with the delegations of Khelafat Majlish and Jamiat-e-Ulama e Islam Bangladesh at Bangabhaban.