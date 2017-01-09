BNP needs change in its leadership: Hasan

DHAKA : Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud yesterday said BNP would require to bring about changes in its leadership to help return the party to constructive politics.

“We don’t want to see BNP as a party of hurling petrol bombs and creating anarchy, we want a democratic and strong BNP . . . So the party needs the change in its leadership,” he said while speaking at a discussion on Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day at Jatiya Press Club here.

“BNP has no contacts with the people . . . The existence of the party would not be visible excepting mass media,” Hasan observed. Jatiya Ganotantrik League and NAP-Bhasani organized the discussion with NAP-Bhasani Chairman Abul Kalam Azad, MP, in the chair.

Among others, Swechchasebak League President Molla Mohammad Abu Kawsar, Vice-President of Jatiya Press club Freedom Fighter Azizul Islam Bhuiyan and Bangladesh Krishak League Vice-President Sheikh Mohammad Jahangir Alam, among others, took part in the discussion.