BNP accuses govt of trying to lead it to conflict

DHAKA : Accusing a group of ruling party activists of creating chaos in front of its central office, BNP on Thursday alleged that the government is trying to push BNP towards a conflicting situation and violence by instigating its leaders and activists, reports UNB.

“Ruling party cadres under the banner of Projonmo League have created disorder in front of our party office today (Thursday) in presence of police by damaging our banners and posters and beating up our party men. It was a provocation to push BNP towards a conflicting situation and violence,” said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He came up with the remarks at a press conference at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies ahead of its planned rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday.

Fakhrul said creating ‘nuisance’ in front of their central office is nothing but a clear ‘case of provocation. “They’re indulging in state terrorism on one hand and carrying out terrorism by their party men on the other… Today’s incident has exposed it is Awami League which is involved in terrorism.”

He said their party wants to observe their programmes peacefully in a democratic manner without responding to any provocation for violence.

The BNP leader alleged that law enforcers and ruling party men attacked their party men at different parts of the country while observing their scheduled ‘black-flag procession’ programme across the country, marking January 5 as ‘democracy killing day’.

He strongly denounced the attacks on their party processions and creating chaos in front of their Nayapaltan central office.

Earlier, BNP announced to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on January 7 and take out procession with black flags wearing black badges on January 5, registering its protest against 10th parliamentary elections, boycotted by the party.

Fakhrul said the ruling party leaders had threatened beforehand not to allow BNP to take to the streets on January 5 as part their moves to foil their opponent’s programmes.

He said the ruling party tried to foil BNP’s peaceful political programmes as they cannot tolerate the opinions and voice of their opponents.

The BNP leader said their party believes that the change of government can only be taken place through a fair lection, but Awami League is not willing to hold a fair and inclusive election as it has got isolated from people.

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League has been trying to weaken BNP and keep its top leaders away from politics since January-5 election to cement one-party rule as without BNP there is no viable opposition in the country.

About their planned rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday, he said though they are yet to get permission for the programme, their party is ready to make it a success with the huge participation of people.