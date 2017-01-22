Biswa Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

GAZIPUR : The second phase of the 52nd Biswa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslims after Hajj, concluded yesterday with “Akheri Munajat” on the banks of Turag River at Tongi on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka seeking peace, happiness and wellbeing of the Muslim Ummah, reports BSS.

Tablig Jamaat’s Senior Sura Member and Indian Cleric Maulana Mohammed Sa’ad Kandhalovi conducted the Akheri Munajat that started at 11:10 am and ended at 11:43 am, said an organizer of the Ijtema.

Tens of thousands of the Muslims, including 6200 devotees from 68 countries and others from 17 administrative districts of Bangladesh converged at the congregation venue and attended the prayers seeking divine blessings of the Almighty Allah.

Two ministers, members of parliament (MPs), professionals, political leaders and senior officials joined the prayer along with millions of devotees including a good number of female ones at the Ijtema ground this morning, said an organizer said adding the concluding prayers was delivered in Arabic and Urdu languages.

The second phase of Biswa Ijtema formally began with “ambayan” (general sermon) after Fazr prayers on Friday. The eminent ulema-mashaekhs in their sermons stressed following the guidance of the holy Quran and Sunnah.

The sermons were translated into different languages of the world. Loudspeakers were set up at all directions beyond the Ijtema ground to facilitate people to listen to the munajat.

Talking to BSS, Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, lawmaker of Gazipur-2 constituency, said people of Dhaka, Meherpur, Lalmonirhat, Rajbari, Dinajpur, Habiganj, Munshiganj, Kishoreganj, Cox’s Bazar, Noakhali, Bagerhat, Chandpur, Pabna, Naogaon, Kushtia, Borguna and Barisal districts took part in the second phase of Biswa Ijtema.

The devotees of foreign countries including India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Oman, Yemen, Sudan, Palestine, Tunisia, Bahrain, France, Kuwait, Somalia, Kenya, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, the United States, Iraq and Iran took part in the Akheri Munajat.

Earlier, nearly 40 lakh people both home and abroad took part in the three-day first phase of Biswa Ijtema from January 13 to 15.

Witnesses said traffic between the Bhogra Bypass Intersection and Shahjalal International Airport on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway had remained suspended since Saturday midnight. Superintendent of Police of Gazipur district Harun-Ur-Rashid said intensified security measures of the law enforcement agencies were ensured for safe and smooth holding of yesterday’s Akheri Munajat.

Around 6,000 security personnel including uniformed and plainclothes police and members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and intelligence agencies have been deployed in and around the Ijtema ground to ensure overall security here.

Besides, the authorities concerned of Bangladesh Railway arranged 14 special train services to ensure a smooth returning home of the Ijtema devotees after the final prayers, The SP added.

Meanwhile, in the last three days during the second phase of the Ijtema, two devotees died at the Ijtema ground due to old age complication coincided with the cold weather, police said.

A senior organizer of Tablig Jamaat Engineer Gias Uddin said the Bishwa Ijtema was first organised at Dhaka’s Kakrail Mosque in 1946. Two years later, it was held at Chittagong’s Haji camp followed by one at Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj in 1958.

As the number of participants increased, the congregation was eventually moved to the banks of Turag in Gazipur, Later, 160 acres of land was acquired and developed as a permanent Ijtema ground.

Since 2011, it was divided into two phases to deal with overcrowding and ensure better management and security. Giasuddin told BSS that the 53th Biswa Ijtema will be held in two phases respectively on January 12-14 and 19-21 next year.

He said a five-day Jor Ijtema (preparatory gathering) will also be held at the same venue before 40 days of the 53th Biswa Ijtema.