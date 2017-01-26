Biman reschedules its flight on Dhaka-Dammam route temporarily

DHAKA, – Biman Bangladesh Airlines has rescheduled its flight on Dhaka-Dammam-Dhaka (DAC-DMM-DAC) route temporarily, reports BSS.

The changes would be effective from February 2 and it would remain in force till March 25, said an official release of Biman today.

Under the new schedule, BG-049 will depart Dhaka for Dammam at 1:45pm instead of existing time 7:50pm while BG-050 will head towards Dhaka from Dammam at 7:00pm instead of previous time 00:30am.

The national carrier operates three flights weekly on Thursday, Saturday and Tuesday on DAC-DMM-DAC route.

Biman’s valued customers are kindly requested to contact nearest Biman office or call 8901306 or 8901384 for any query. Information is also available on Biman website: www.biman-airlines.com