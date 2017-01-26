BFUJ, DUJ protest Shamim Osman’s remarks on media

DHAKA : Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) yesterday strongly protested Narayanganj lawmaker Shamim Osman’s ‘indecorous’ statement about mass media, reports BSS.

In a joint statement, BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Secretary General Omar Faruq, DUJ President Shaban Mahmud and General Secretary Sohel Haider Chowdhury said the Jatiya Sangsad is the centre of people’s hope.

Making wholesale comments in parliament about those who have no scope to speak there is very sad, they added.

The journalist leaders said they strongly condemn ‘indecorous’ statements made in parliament about Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, a top journalist leader and Prime Minister’s media adviser.

Anyone can protest or can go to the Press Council, if he or she has allegations against an organization or individual in mass media, but making personal attacks statements in parliament is surely a behavior devoid of decency, they said and sought the parliament speaker’s interference in this regard.

The BFUJ and DUJ leaders said many people, including ‘this detractor of mass media,’ were not found in this country after 2001, but now, after getting power, they are making evil attempts to slander those who worked like sentinels along with the pro-liberation forces and fell victims to harassments at that time.