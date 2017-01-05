Bangladesh take in NZ in crucial 2nd T20I today

DHAKA : Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in their crucial second T20I of the three-match series scheduled to be held today Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The match kicks off at 8 am (BST).

Bangladesh must have to win the second match to save the series after their six-wicket defeat in the first match while New Zealand need another win to wrap up the series.

The first match T20I six-wicket loss in Napier was Tigers’ fifth consecutive defeat in T20s, equaling their second-longest losing streak (the first one was during the 2014 World T20).

Their longest losing streak is 12 T20s in a row from September 2007 to May 2010.

To come out from the jinx, Bangladesh will have to play organize game especially both the Tigers’ openers Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes will have to play a vital role in the crucial second match. They have to give their team a better start.

Bangladesh also need Sabbir Rahman to convert his after getting set. Soumya Sarkar failed to shine with bat so far in the tour. The winless Tigers have their backs to the wall need a win to boost up their mental courage that would be a timely remedy for a tour which has been proved unsuccessful so far.

Good sign for the Tigers ahead of the second match as Mahmudullah got back his form making with a half-century in the first T20 that was cry needed necessary for him and his side.

It is expected that he will again flare up in the second game, especially in the last five overs. On the other hand high flying home side made last-minute change in their squad when they brought in George Worker to replace Neil Broom, who was ruled out through a fractured finger which he sustained during the first T20.

Broom is expected to be out of action for at least a week. Bangladesh might include left-arm spinner Taijul Islam or offspinner Shuvagata Hom. Taskin Ahmed could be picked too if Bangladesh keep rest to bowling sensation Mustafizur Rahman or drop Rubel Hossain.

Squads:

Bangladesh (probable) 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Imrul Kayes, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Soumya Sarkar, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Nurul Hasan (wicket keeper) 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 10 Rubel Hossain, 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand (probable) 1 Kane Williamson (captain), 2 George Worker, 3 Colin Munro, 4 Corey Anderson, 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Luke Ronchi (wicket keeper), 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Ben Wheeler/Ish Sodhi, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Matt Henry/Trent Boult.