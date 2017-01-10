Bangladesh to grow as envisioned by Bangabandhu : PM

DHAKA : Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday expressed her firm optimism that Bangladesh would celebrate the golden jubilee of independence in 2021 as a prosperous and developed nation as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.

“The Father of the Nation is no more amongst us. But he has given us freedom and directives to build up Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country. Every village of Bangladesh would flourish as town and whole Bangladesh would be a developed one country . . . and it’s our clear goal,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing a big rally organized by Bangladesh Awami League at Suharawardy Udyan marking the Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day, commemorating return of the Father of the Nation to independent Bangladesh following his release from Pakistan jail in 1972.

“We will build Bangladesh as a hunger and poverty free nation as dreamt by Bangabandhu. It’s our pledge on this great day,” the prime minister said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the party, said people of the country are living in peace and comfort. They are now dreaming of a beautiful life. But, it’s unfortunate that Khaleda Zia feels heartburn when people live in peace.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated that Bangladesh would not be a place for militants and terrorists. She urged upon the people of every section of the society including religious leaders, teachers and guardians to build up united resistance against the militancy and educate everybody to remain in the path of peace.

In this regard, the premier said Islam is the religion of peace and harmony. “Islam never teaches killing people as Allah is the supreme adjudicator and He would judge the good and bad deeds of mankind.”

Sheikh Hasina said suicide is a great sin in Islam. But those, who are unleashing terrorism in the name of religion, are encouraging suicide as the best way to go to haven. “Rather they would go to hell as Islam never permits homicide or suicide,” she said, adding that people of this country irrespective of their religion would perform their rites peacefully.

Presidium member of the party Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury and Mohammad Nasim, general secretary Obaidul Kader, organizing secretary Bahauddin Nasim, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and mayors of Dhaka Anisul Haq and Sayeed Khokan, spoke, among others, at the rally conducted by publicity secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud.