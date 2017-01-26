Apu Biswas to come back soon

TBT REPORT

Famous movie actress Apu Biswas didn’t work in any film from a few months; she was also disconnected from all types of communication with film director, journalist and co-stars. Recently, she informed that she will come soon in this showbiz world. She begs pardon to those directors who has to suffer both economically and mentally for her sudden missing, as they had to stop the shooting of their movie. Because of her personal problems, the actress was missing. She stated, “For my family problem I was hide myself from everyone as I didn’t want to share my sorrowing story with my fans. I want to keep them connected with my joyful matters. I am going to start my work from the next month in full swing.” The important thing to mention here that, Apu will confess the rumors which were created since her missing time, linking the popular actor Shakib Khan. To note, Apu Biswas stepped in this film world through ‘Koti Takar Kabin’ with Shakib Khan. And acting together in several films, gradually they became popular pair of Bangladeshi film.