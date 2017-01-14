Another Gulshan attack ‘mastermind’ held in Tangail

DHAKA : Police arrested another suspected mastermind of Gulshan terror attack in Tangail on Friday night, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi alias Subash alias Shanto alias Tiger alias Adil alias Jahid.

Monirul Islam, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), and the chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, told a press briefing that the arrestee was one of the masterminds of the Gulshan terror attack.

On the other hand, a court on Saturday placed Jahangir Alam alias Rajib Gandhi, a top Neo-JMB leader and mastermind of Gulshan terror attack, on an 8-day remand in a case filed over the attackDhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahmudul Hasan passed the order after Md Humayun Kabir, an inspector of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, and also investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced Rajib before the court seeking a 10-day remand for him.

Tipped off, a CTTC team conducted a drive in Elenga bus stand area around 11.30pm and arrested him. ‘Rajib is the only mastermind of the attack who has been held alive’ the CTTC chief added.

He said Rajib’s arrest will help gear up the cases filed in connection with different terror attacks, including the Gulshan one.

Monirul said that Rajib has confessed that he is a top leader of Neo-JMB and an associate of its chief Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, who was killed during a gunfight at a militant hideout in Narayanganj. Rajib was performing as the military commander of Neo-JMB’s northern region unit.

‘Rajib had recruited two other JMB militants-Khairul Islam Payel alias Badhan and Md Shafiqul Islam Ujjal alias Bikash-who were killed in separate gunfights with law enforcers earlier. Rajib was recruited by Neo-JMB leader Don, attacker of Sholakia terror incident’ the CTTC chief said.

He said Rajib went into hiding in the country’s northern region after his name surfaced as one of the terror attack masterminds, and he came to Dhaka recently.

Twenty hostages, including 17 foreign nationals, were killed by militants at Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan area of the capital on July 1 last year. The following day, five attackers and one suspected associate of the attackers were killed during a commando operation inside the café, ending the hostage crisis.