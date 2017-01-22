Anisul for sustained river dredging

DHAKA : Water Resources Minister Anisul Islam Mahmud yesterday said there is no alternative to the proper use of water resources for the socioeconomic development in agricultural Bangladesh, reports BSS.

He called for continuing dredging activities and keeping rivers free from encroachment to protect environment maintain navigability. The minister was addressing a seminar on ‘Dredging in Rivers of Bangladesh’ at the seminar room of Institution of Engineers in the city.

Association of Retired Engineers of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) organized the seminar with its Vice-President Khaleda Shahriar Kabir in the chair. BWDB Director General M Jahangir Kabir was present in the seminar as special guest while BWDB former Additional Director General M Abdul Wadud Bhuiyan presented a keynote paper in the seminar. Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s firm commitment regarding the dredging of rivers, Anisul Islam Mahmud said the country’s ability for dredging should be increased further. He suggested making the dredging department more organized and taking specific plans for big rivers, coastal areas and small rivers.

The minister said the water resources ministry is working relentlessly to sustain morphology of rivers, prevent river erosion and mitigate water-logging.

Along with dredging, he called for keeping the river free from encroachment and said the people should made aware in this regard.

The present government has taken various programmes to maintain navigability in rivers, he said, adding that the dredging projects are part those programmes.

The minister urged the retired engineers to share their knowledge and experiences with the new generation engineers to expedite development of water resources.