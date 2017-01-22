AL must win hearts of people: Quader

DHAKA : Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the party leaders and workers must win hearts of the people through their good deeds as none would be allowed to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports BSS.

“Rectify yourselves . . . We won’t allow anybody to ruin the achievements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by doing any misdeeds,” he told Jubo League leaders and workers while speaking at a biennial conference of Ward No 20 unit of Jubo League, the associate youth organisation of AL, at Mohanagar Natyamancha here.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, warned the party men against involvement in any unlawful activities that would shatter the image of the party.

“In the meantime, we have called four to five MPs and warned them about their overall activities,” he mentioned.

About party’s tough stance against the wrongdoers who are using party’s identity, the AL general secretary said there are many examples that many were detained and expelled from the party for their alleged involvement in different criminal activities.

Quader stressed the need for gearing up party activities at the grassroots as leaders and workers at that level are the party’s main heart and they can save the country, its democracy and uphold the spirit of 1971 Liberation War.

He said AL joint general secretaries and organizing secretaries have started working at the grassroots level to take preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Quader called upon party leaders and workers to change their mindset that Awami League would surely win the next polls and take preparations keeping in mind that the results might be good or bad.

Hoping that the common people would also favour Awami League in the next polls, he categorically said, “We should also be prepared for the worst.”

Referring to the misrule of BNP-Jamaat when about 21 thousand AL leaders and workers were killed, the AL general secretary said, “If AL unfortunately fails to win the next elections, BNP-Jamaat’s brutalities would be more than what they did in 2001. None will be spared then anyway.”

On forming the new Election Commission (EC), Quader said the President is the guardian of the state and he is appropriate person to take decision on the search committee.

“The honourable President will constitute a neutral Election Commission without picking up anyone from Awami League or BNP,” Quader hoped.

Chairman of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League Omar Faruk Chowdhury, General Secretary Mohammad Harunur Rashid and Joint General Secretary Mohiuddin Mohi, Dhaka South City unit of JL President Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, and General Secretary Rezaul Karim Reza, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Ward unit President Sheikh Saidur Rahman Babu presided over the conference.