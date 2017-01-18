Admission Fair begins at EU

The Admission Open House (Fair) for Spring 2017 Semester of Eastern University (EU) started at the university premises on Wednesday, a press release said. Mohammed Ali Azzam, Member of BoT & Chairman of Admission Committee, EU inaugurated this Program in presence of Prof. Dr. Abdur Rab, Vice Chancellor; Prof. Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Treasurer; Deans; Registrar; Advisor; Chairpersons; Director, Admission; Teachers; Officials and Students of EU.

The release informed that the Admission Open House will continue from January 18 to 20, 2017 from 09:00 am to 6:00 pm every day. Students seeking admission in Spring Semester 2017 will enjoy 30% discount on admission fee and 10%-100% discount on tuition fee for meritorious students. Attractive gift will be given during the event. In this Admission Open House students will get valuable information & advice of different career plan from experienced faculty members of EU and Career counselor. During the fair, admission test of bachelor programs will be held on every day.