ACC arrests BRTC contractor

DHAKA : The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday arrested a contractor of Bangladesh Road and Transport Authority (BRTC) from the capital in a graft case, reports UNB.

Deputy assistant director Meftahul Jannat of Dhaka zila office arrested contractor (Motijheel Bus Depot) Md Enamul Haque, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told UNB.

Earlier in 2015, a case was filed against him and others with Motijheel Police Station for allegedly swindling over Tk 13 lakh in operating BRTC buses.