92pc tobacco companies don’t fulfill GHW : Survey

DHAKA : Over 92 percent tobacco companies are not complying completely with the Graphical Health Warning (GHW) although the government has made it mandatory for tobacco packets or containers, according to a survey.

Seven anti-tobacco organizations-ACD, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, SHIMANTIK, YPSA, National Heart Foundation, Development Council and PROGGA-yesterday revealed the survey report at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club.

The survey was conducted simultaneously in eight divisional cities in November last year, after eight months of introduction of the GHW in March 19, 2016, to examine the implementation of law by tobacco companies.

“Overall, the scenario of GHW enforcement is frustrating. The rate of GHW implementation complying 100 percent of the rules, regulations and laws is still less than half,” said the survey report.

The survey was conducted at 120 tobacco-selling shops in eight divisional cities based on seven indicators. Those are: printing of GHW covering at least 50 percent of the packet/ container, printing GHW on both sides of packets or containers, printing only government approved image and message as GHW, updating the GHW image in every three months, following government approved ratio in printing GHW image and warning text and others.

The data analysis, from the research, has found that 100 percent of bidis (60 packets), 96.4 percent of zarda (456 containers), 75.86 percent of gul (44 containers), and 20.88 percent of cigarettes (185 packets) have not complied with the GHW law properly.

“Similarly, company-wise data analysis shows that 151 (92.07 percent) among 164 companies do not follow 100 percent compliance,” said Shariar.

The survey made recommendations to primarily compel the tobacco companies to print GHW covering 50 percent of the space on tobacco packets, ensure printing of GHW with 100 percent compliance, penalize the law violating tobacco companies and increase the number of mobile courts and make the law enforcement agencies more active.