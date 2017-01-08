8 per cent GDP growth in next two-year: Muhith

DHAKA : Finance Minister AMA Muhith yesterday expressed his firm hope that the country would attain 8.0 percent GDP growth in next two-year, reports BSS.

“Next two years will be very good for Bangladesh. It is highly optimistic to reach 8 percent growth at the end of next two-year,” he said while addressing as the chief guest at a discussion at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in the city.

BB unit of Bangabandhu Foundation arranged the discussion titled “Dream and potentiality of the present government to build a developed Bangladesh”.

Muhith said Bangladesh is moving forward under the prudent policy and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The current economic trend indicates that the GDP growth will be achievable, he added.

The minister said the current investment environment of the country is very good and hoped that the investment GDP ratio would be 32 percent within the next two-year.

Bangladesh has achieved a remarkable success in various socioeconomic indicators, including poverty alleviation, export, import, inflation and social security, for taking time-befitting initiatives by the present government, he added.

BB Governor Fazle Kabir, Deputy Governors Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan, Shitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury and SM Moniruzzaman and Member of the Planning Commission and Senior Secretary Dr Shamsul Alam attended the discussion.

President of Bangabandhu Foundation Dr AK Abdul Momen gave the key note speech.