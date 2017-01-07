7-murder case verdict example of justice: Quader

DHAKA, – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said the Narayanganj seven-murder case verdict is an example of justice as no offenders will escape under the incumbent government, reports BSS.

“None will escape after committing any offence whether he or she is very powerful or not. Impunity is not possible during this government tenure,” he told newsmen emerging from an exhibition at Shilpakala Academy here.

The AL general secretary expressed his hope that High Court will also uphold the court verdict.

Earlier, Quader inaugurated the two-day exhibition on “Sabotage and subversive activities carried out by BNP-Jamaat” organised by AL Publicity and Publication Cell.

Speaking on the occasion, he said if there is any scope for holding dialogue in the Constitution, discussion will be held for democracy.

“All problems will be solved in accordance with the Constitution as we have no scope to go beyond the Constitution,” the AL leader said.

He urged those who are talking about dialogue between the two chiefs of Awami League and BNP that they should recall the incident of August 15 carnage and August 21 grenade attack on Awami League rally.

Quader also said the Premier returned from the door of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia to console her when her son Koko was died.

He said BNP boycotted the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s call for holding dialogue before January 5 election in 2014.

“BNP has already held a dialogue with the President about the issue which needs a discussion. Then why they (BNP) need another dialogue with the Prime Minister? Next election will be held in due time as per the constitution,” the minister said.

About the sabotage and violence centering on January 5 election, BNP is now shading crocodile tears for democracy but who will give reply to the screenings of victims and their family members of sabotage and subversive activities perpetrated by BNP.

“They are not shading crocodile tears for democracy rather they are out to destroy the country’s democracy,” he added.

Chaired by Awami League Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, the function was addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Association (BFUJ) President Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Professor Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah.

Besides, several victims and their family members of violence centering on January 5 election spoke on the occasion.