66 DU students awarded Dean’s Award

DHAKA : Some 66 students from eight departments under Dhaka University Biological Sciences were awarded “Dean’s Award” yesterday for their excellent academic results in the BSC Honors examinations of session 2014-15, reports BSS.

Among the recipients, 45 are female and 21 male students. Vice-Chancellor Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique distributed the awards among the brilliants at a function at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the university. Biological Sciences Faculty Dean Professor M Imdadul Hoque presided over the function while Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman and Treasurer Prof Md Kamal Uddin addressed it as special guests. Prof Arefin stressed the need for nurturing self purification to become a perfect human being. “Students have to equip themselves with humanitarian values to upgrade the human civilization,” the VC added. Prof Arefin said extremism has been expanded in the society as well as the world due to lack of humanistic education. Awardees are: Hasina Tasmin Moutushi, Mithun Kumar Saha, Fariha Farzana (Soil, Water and Environment), Ishrat Jahan Bonna, Chandan Kumar Dash, Md. Ibrahim Khalil, Md. Hasan Shaikh, Zakya Sultana Jui, Afsana Hossain, Mohammad Mahmood Hasan, Khaza Marzia Mou, Farzana Akter Jake (Botany), Nusrat Jahan Sanzida, Mumtahina Mohammad, Sadia Sultana, Fahmida Sarker, Fatima Akter, Nigar Sultana, J.B.M. Aysha Akter.

, Chaity Modak, Nusrat Jahan Tushi, Md. Ziauddin Al Mamun, Rashna Sharmin,

S.M. Anwar Hossain Palash, Mehjabin Rahman, Mousumi Akter, Trisha Rani Singha Ray, Taslima Akter Lima, Farhana Najnin (Zoology), Talita Zahin Choudhury, Hamida Nooreen Mahmood, Protup Kumer Sarker, Aftab Uz Zaman Noor, Nusrat Jahan Nova, Ar-Rafi Md. Faisal, Tohfa Kabir (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology), Sumaia Ali Raisa (Psychology), Ayesha Rahman, Nadira Naznin Rakhi, S.M. Tanjil Shah, Juthi Biswas, Anika Shimonthy, Sharmin Aktar,

A.S.M. Rubayet-Ul-Alam, Shahnaz Sultana, Rifat Parveen, Md. Abu Sayem Khan, Akhinur Rahman, Md. Belal Hossain, Tusher-Al-Arafat, Md. Shazid Hasan, Musharrat Jahan Prima, Sharmin Ahmed, Atia Binte Amin, Khondaker Md. Jaminur Rahman, Subarna Sandhani Dey, Umme Tamanna Ferdous, Sayeeda Be-Nozir, Nourin Tarannum (Microbiology), Md. Mostavi Enan Eshik, Sadia Afrin Akhi, Jakir Hossain (Fisheries), Md. Shamir Montazid, Hasan Al Reza, Afsana Bhuiyan Toma and Tasmia Islam (Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology).