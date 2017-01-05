55 held, drugs recovered in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR : Police, in special drives from Wednesday night to this morning, arrested 55 persons including 11 drug traders, and recovered illegal drugs- Phensidyl, Yaba tablets and locally made liquor – from 13 upazilas of the district, reports BSS.

Sources with the district police said, during the drives, Dinajpur Sadar police arrested 11 persons, Chirirbandar police six, Phulbari police two with 200 bottles of Phensidyl, Khansama police three, Birganj police six with 1500 liters of locally made liquor, Kaharole police three, Nawabganj police two, Parbatipur police six, Ghoraghat police four, Hakimpur police three and Birampur police nine with 502 pieces of Yaba tablets. Several cases, including charges of subversive activities.