5 lakh people to be given skill training to eradicate poverty

DHAKA : The government has initiated to provide skills training and gainful employment to five lakh people of poor families by 2020 to supplement the efforts of eliminating poverty in the country.

Under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP), the people of underprivileged group will be given training facilities to create skilled manpower, this was disclosed at a consultation workshop on Social Marketing Strategy of the SEIP yesterday, a press release said.

In the first phase of SEIP, a total of 2,60,000 will be given training by December this year and at least 70 percent of them will be provided gainful employments.

At least 30 percent of the total trainees will be female, officials of the SEIP project said around one lakh workforce have already been provided skills training since the inception of the programme in July 2014.

SEIP has developed a draft Social Marketing Strategy to help mobilizing disadvantaged communities towards skills training and job placement.

National project director of the SEIP Jalal Ahmed, Director General, Department of Women Affairs Sahin Ahmed Chowdhury, additional secretary of the Finance Division Md Mainul Islam, among others, addressed the workshop with executive project director of SEIP Abdur Rouf Talukder in the chair.

Jalal Ahmed said skills training are being provided through 34 government training institutes, 11 industry associations, PKSF and SME division of Bangladesh Bank.

Training facilities have been designed to ensure easy access to overseas job markets, the SEIP project sources said.

Apart from government finance, the Asian Development Bank and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SIDA) is providing financial support to this programme.

Abdur Rouf said they are giving utmost priority to ensure enrolment of female and disadvantaged community like ethnic community, people from remote places including chars, haors and persons with disabilities.

SEIP training is provided free of cost and participants are given training allowances. Disadvantaged communities are given special stipend in addition to training allowances to encourage them in the training programme and help obtaining gainful employment, he said.

The SEIP is providing training in nine priority areas including – garment and textile industries, construction, information and communication technology, ship building, leather and footwear industry, tourism and hospitality, nursing and health technology and agro processing.